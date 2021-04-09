Miranda Devine: Harry-Meghan interview was 'selfish, destructive' with Prince Philip in poor health

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Friday for conducting their widely publicized Oprah interview while Prince Philip - who died Friday at age 99 - was known to be in poor health. In the interview, Markle made allegations of racism and mistreatment against the royal family.

MIRANDA DEVINE: They knew that the Queen had enough on her plate. She and Prince Phillip had been living in a bubble at Windsor Castle because of COVID. And she did not need this drama to happen - one of the worst dramas of her reign really - to accuse the royal family of being racist...

That was really a terribly destructive and selfish thing. There’s no reason why they had to do the interview then. They could have easily done it months from now and it just made no sense. And it was a cruel thing to do. They’re a family and they all obviously love Harry and would tolerate his wife no matter what.

It’s like any family with in-laws that don’t quite get on with the family. But, I think it probably would be wiser if Meghan did stay behind and let Harry go by himself [to the funeral].