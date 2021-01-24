Miranda Devine: Biden's executive order blitz has done nothing but 'spit into the eye of normal Americans'

Since accepting office, President Biden has enacted a slate of executive orders that have done nothing but "spit into the eye of normal Americans who are not protected by great wealth or by protected jobs," Fox News contributor Miranda Devine said Saturday.

The New York Post columnist made the comment on "Watters World" over the weekend reacting to a total of 30 executive orders signed by Biden since entering the Oval Office last Wednesday. The orders reversed a number of Trump administration policies and covered areas Biden identified as his priorities on the campaign trail, including the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

"We all wish Joe Biden the best, we want him to succeed and we would love it he could unify the country, but every action he’s taken since he was sworn in, has been to spit into the eye of normal Americans who are not protected by great wealth or by protected jobs," Devine said.

"They are exposed to such policies as dismantling border protection, a super-spreader event, to use one of the Democrats' favorite phrases, coming over the border from our South and things like killing jobs with the killing of the Keystone pipeline. Those things are not unifying."

Experts fear that the Keystone XL oil and gas pipeline project on environmental grounds would kill jobs and lead to higher energy costs for struggling Americans.

TC Energy, the Canadian company behind the pipeline, said it laid off 1,000 workers as a result of Biden's executive action. Trump had approved construction of the $9 billion, 1,200-mile pipeline that would transport up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil daily from Alberta, Canada, to Nebraska.

In other action, Biden ordered a stop to building the wall along the southern border, ended Trump's so-called "Muslim travel ban" and reversed one of Trump's early executive orders that made anyone in the country illegally a priority for deportations.

The flurry of executive actions reversing the former administration's policies don't bode well for Biden's campaign pledge to promote unity once assuming office. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., accused Biden last week of taking "several big steps in the wrong direction."

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.