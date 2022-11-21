Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry
Published

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receiving prestigious human rights award is 'absolutely disgusting': Piers Morgan

Morgan accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of 'exploiting' their royal titles on 'Fox & Friends'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receiving RFK award: 'Outrageous' Video

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receiving RFK award: 'Outrageous'

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his sit-down interview with soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo and the RFK award given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for calling out the Royal Family's alleged racism.

Fox Nation's Piers Morgan called it "outrageous" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award for standing up to what they claim is Royal Family racism. Morgan joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss why he believes it is "absolutely disgusting" the pair received the high honor. 

PIERS MORGAN: I think it's absolutely disgusting and shame on Kerry Kennedy, frankly, for besmirching the name and memory of her father in this way. The idea that these two little grifters, who quit royal duty, quit Britain… exploited and fleeced their royal titles for hundreds of millions of dollars straight in their back pocket…the idea that they're being lauded as some kind of heroes in America by your own sort of royal family, if you like, the Kennedys, it really sticks in my gullet. And I think they should rethink this, because I think it just to me, it epitomizes the malaise of modern celebrity when you have two people going out of their way to trash their families on national television. Harry has this book coming out, and he's going to do it all over again to his father who's now the king, who's still mourning, of course, the death of his mother. You've got Meghan Markle, who was a sort of two-bit mediocre actress who married into a family, took our favorite prince, took him to America, and is now spending her entire time trying to attack the monarchy. And I'm sorry, but as a monarchist and as somebody who loves this country, I think it's completely outrageous that they are now being given the cloak of honor and prestige and branded heroes by a Kennedy… Honestly, words fail me. 

