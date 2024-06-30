Presidential debate show Democrats ‘lied’ about Biden: ‘I blame Barack Obama'

Aides from the Biden administration revealed to "Axios" that the president can only be "dependably engaged" between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and "is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued" outside his standard operating hours.

"The Biden administration and the Democrats have lied to us every single step of the way… They've been hiding this." Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz said on " The Big Weekend Show" Sunday.

"I blame Barack Obama. He's the one that told us that Joe Biden was going to be the guy, but he's in obvious decline. They should have wrapped this up last year, and Joe Biden should be on his victory lap this year and let the process play itself out," the former Utah congressman added.

CAN JOE BIDEN BE REPLACED AS THE SITTING PRESIDENT?

Biden acknowledged his poor debate performance at a rally in North Carolina.

"I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to… but I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job, I know how to get things done," Biden said.

Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for the White House, told "Axios," that there are two versions of President Biden.

"[There] is one Joe Biden , who works his heart out fighting for families like the one he grew up in in Scranton, and who, because of his determination, experience and decency, keeps achieving unprecedented results for them," Bates said.

MAJORITY OF VOTERS THINK BIDEN IS COGNITIVELY UNFIT TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT: POLL

"The country is in a very dangerous position right now with the President of the United States in this cognitive state that everybody can see around the world," Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said. "Democrats have known about this problem for months… Now we're stuck with Biden, and now they're really in a pinch. Given that the DNC convention is a month and a half away. The logistics here are very difficult when it comes to ballot access timing."

TRUMP CALLED JOCELYN NUNGARAY’S MOTHER 10 MINUTES BEFORE DEBATE AGAINST BIDEN

All eyes are on Vice President Kamala Harris after voters' belief in President Biden’s ability to lead the country has dwindled. Despite the seemingly obvious alternative, " Axios " revealed that" the oligarchy believe he has a much better chance of beating former President Trump than Vice President Harris does."

"Her polling has always been below President Biden. And she didn't even make it through the Democratic Party primary when she ran, so that's not helpful to her either," Pavlich added. "But the question for Democrats now, as a party is not just who's going to be in charge and [who is] going to run again, [it’s] what do we do with the vice president, who is very unpopular among the very small sliver of voters that they're trying to talk to."

"They played identity politics every step of the way. That's how they got Kamala Harris. They got what they deserve. This was essentially an extension of the Obama administration, their third term," Chaffetz said.