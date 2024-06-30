Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Majority of voters think Biden is cognitively unfit to serve as president: poll

Poll finds 72% of registered voters doubt Biden’s cognitive abilities

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Biden aides call debate a bad night Video

Biden aides call debate a bad night

Fox News’ Madeleine Rivera reports on the aftermath of the presidential debate and President Biden’s big-dollar fundraising efforts.

A poll released by CBS News on Sunday found that more voters have doubts about President Biden's cognitive abilities after Thursday's presidential debate.

The poll, which was conducted between Friday and Saturday, found that 18% of voters thought Biden's debate performance inspired confidence, while 44% believed that former President Trump's performance did. Only 21% of polled voters believed that Biden presented his ideas clearly.

When asked earlier in June if Biden had the mental and cognitive health to serve as president, 35% of respondents said he did. After the debate, that number dropped to 27%.

Sixty-five percent of polled voters said Biden did not have the mental and cognitive health to serve as president when asked on June 9. That number has increased to 72%.

JILL BIDEN'S EX-HUSBAND CALLS HER OUT FOR DEFENDING 'STRUGGLING' JOE BIDEN, 'KEEPING HIM IN THE RACE'

Biden at the debate

President Biden is shown during the presidential debate at CNN Studios in Atlanta on June 27, 2024. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

When the respondents were asked about President Trump's mental and cognitive abilities, around 50% voted in favor of Trump and 49% voted against him.

Among respondents who were registered Democrats, 55% said Biden should continue running and 45% believed he should step aside.

EUROPEAN OFFICIAL APPEARS TO LIKEN BIDEN TO FAILED ROMAN EMPEROR AFTER DISASTROUS DEBATE PERFORMANCE

Trump Biden debate collage

President Biden and former President Trump squared off in their high-stakes 2024 election debate rematch last week. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Biden's poor performance at the CNN presidential debate has fueled anxieties about his chances of being re-elected. Both Republicans and Democrats have called for the president to end his campaign.

The New York Times editorial board and the editorial board of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have called for Biden to drop out of the race. After the debate, the Times' editorial board wrote that the "greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election."

Trump and Biden at the debate

Trump and Biden are shown at the first presidential debate in Atlanta on June 27, 2024. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biden campaign and Trump campaign for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

