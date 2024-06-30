Majority of voters think Biden is cognitively unfit to serve as president: poll

A poll released by CBS News on Sunday found that more voters have doubts about President Biden's cognitive abilities after Thursday's presidential debate.

The poll, which was conducted between Friday and Saturday, found that 18% of voters thought Biden's debate performance inspired confidence, while 44% believed that former President Trump's performance did. Only 21% of polled voters believed that Biden presented his ideas clearly.

When asked earlier in June if Biden had the mental and cognitive health to serve as president, 35% of respondents said he did. After the debate, that number dropped to 27%.

Sixty-five percent of polled voters said Biden did not have the mental and cognitive health to serve as president when asked on June 9. That number has increased to 72%.

When the respondents were asked about President Trump's mental and cognitive abilities, around 50% voted in favor of Trump and 49% voted against him.

Among respondents who were registered Democrats, 55% said Biden should continue running and 45% believed he should step aside.

Biden's poor performance at the CNN presidential debate has fueled anxieties about his chances of being re-elected. Both Republicans and Democrats have called for the president to end his campaign.

The New York Times editorial board and the editorial board of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have called for Biden to drop out of the race. After the debate, the Times' editorial board wrote that the "greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biden campaign and Trump campaign for comment but did not immediately hear back.