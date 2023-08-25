President Biden eviscerated for a new 'low point' after Trump was booked in Georgia indictment

After former President Donald Trump was booked in the Georgia indictment, his mugshot took social media by storm. While the former president has used the indictments to fundraise, on "Outnumbered" Friday, co-host Kayleigh McEnany slammed President Biden's "suggestive" tweet seeking campaign donations at the same time the former president was booked.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I think it was intended to send a Churchill-like message with the never surrender quote that he put out. It's a sad day for the country. I think anyone who is being honest can agree that it's a sad time. But I would say this. He's fundraising off of it. He has every right to do that. But what stuck out to me was that Biden is fundraising off of this. Biden, according to Politico, has been very emphatic with the DNC, with his campaign. Do not mention the indictment. Stay away from it. We want to look like there's an independent DOJ. That's why I found this so curious. 7:30 p.m., remember President Trump tweeted out that's the time of his arrest, this goes out from Biden. 'Apropos of nothing. I think today's a great day to give to my campaign.' It seems very suggestive of what was going on at 730, which was the arrest of Donald Trump. And I really think it's a low point for a president to fundraise over the arrest of his political opponent.

The former president and current 2024 Republican front-runner turned himself in Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Ga. after being charged out of District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Trump told Fox News Digital that Georgia officials insisted" he have a mugshot taken while he was processed, which he later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

For the first time in more than two-and-a-half years, Trump shared a post on the site formerly known as Twitter, simply linking to his website and sharing the photo of his Fulton County, Ga., mugshot with the caption, "ELECTION INTERFERENCE / NEVER SURRENDER!"

Around the same time as Trump's booking, President Biden sent out a post on Twitter suggesting Thursday is a "great day to give to my campaign."

Fox News Digital has learned Trump's formal arraignment, where he is expected to plead not guilty, will take place sometime early next month.

