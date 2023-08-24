Democrats celebrate, Biden fundraises off Trump arrest

The celebrations from Democrats, including President Biden, have begun rolling in following former President Donald Trump's booking in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday.

Some sought to remind others of the phrase often repeated by members of their party that "no one is above the law," while Biden used the opportunity to fundraise for his 2024 re-election campaign.

"Apropos of nothing, I think today's a great day to give to my campaign," Biden posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Trump's campaign also later posted its own fundraising request on Truth Social, using the mugshot taken at the jail.

"In the United States, no one is above the law. No one," Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, also wrote on X, including a photo of Trump's mugshot.

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., echoed Pingree in her own X post, citing the "four indictments and 91 charges in total" against Trump, and arguing it was "not normal."

"I’m sad for our country; hopeful for justice; thoughtful for Mr. Trump’s day in court; disappointed yet confident for our democracy and rule of law. No one is above the law," she wrote.

Trump's mugshot was released after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta earlier in the evening on charges stemming from District Attorney Dani Willis' investigation into alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

The mugshot is the first ever taken by a former U.S. president and comes as Trump faces a total of 13 charges, including racketeering.