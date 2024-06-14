Pope Francis encourages liberal comedians to 'spread peace and smiles,' denounce 'abuses of power'

Pope Francis met with comedians from around the world at the Vatican on Friday to emphasize the importance of comedy and encourage them to use their craft to "spread peace" and address injustices.

"In the midst of so much gloomy news, immersed as we are in many social and even personal emergencies, you have the power to spread peace and smiles," Pope Francis told the comedians, according to the Associated Press.

"You manage to make people smile even while dealing with problems and events, large and small. You denounce abuses of power; you give voice to forgotten situations; you highlight abuses; you point out inappropriate behavior," he continued to praise the group, reported CNN.

Over 100 entertainers were in attendance, including current and former late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Conan O'Brien, and Jimmy Fallon, as well as "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Rock.

Francis also praised the comedians for uniting people from different backgrounds with their comedy, saying that the world could learn from their example.

"While communication today often generates conflict, you know how to bring together diverse and sometimes contrary realities. How much we need to learn from you!" the Pope added.

Several of the comedians invited to the meeting have worked to help boost President Biden's campaign.

"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert participated in a star-studded fundraiser for Biden at Radio City Music Hall in March. Julia Louis-Dreyfus also hosted one night of the Democratic National Convention in 2020 for Biden.

While co-hosting "The View," Whoopi Goldberg has frequently defended the president, even warning viewers that voting for his GOP rival, Donald Trump, meant they were voting for gay people and journalists to "disappear."

Francis spoke out against conservative bishops in the U.S. who have criticized his leadership in a recent interview.

He accused these critics of holding a "suicidal attitude" towards the evolution of the church.

"It is a suicidal attitude," he told CBS News. "Because one thing is to take tradition into account, to consider situations from the past, but quite another is to be closed up inside a dogmatic box."

On Friday, Francis will meet with world leaders at the G-7 Summit in Italy. Francis is the first Pope to participate in the G-7 discussions.