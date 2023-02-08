Pop star Zara Larsson's take on talking in movie theaters gets roasted: 'She deserves to be a flop'

Pop star Zara Larsson is getting roasted on Twitter for what is being called the "worst take ever" on movie theaters.

The criticism follows a TikTok video Larsson recently shared discussing talking at the movies.

"People say, ‘Oh, if you want to talk during a movie, you shouldn’t go to the cinema…' lies," she said during the video.

"If you don't want to hear people talking during a movie, you shouldn't go to the cinema because isn't the whole point of watching something with other people in the same room to, like, experience it together and laugh and scream and have full-on analyses about the characters? Isn't that why you're watching it?

"If you want to sit in silence like a f---ing stone, just go home. Yeah, sorry, I'm that person. Take me to jail. I'm gonna be disrespectful every time. I will say things during the movie, I will say a lot of things during the movie." she added.

Larsson called for changing the culture around being silent at the cinema, saying people should always be "chitty chatty" there.

The "Lush Life,""All the Time" and "Can't Tame Her" singer took heat for her remarks from some who disagreed.

"Ok maybe she deserves to be a flop," one user tweeted.

Another wrote, "@zaralarsson exactly! if you wanna scream & share an experience with a group of people (your friends) you should be allowed & able to do it…..… AT HOME. you should organize a movie night and invite your friends over to YOUR HOUSE and not annoy other people in public places."

Larsson responded to the user's tweet, writing, "Ruben Östlund [a Swedish filmmaker] said absolutely not," and attached a screenshot with some of his remarks about experiencing film with a group of people.

A third critic tweeted, "I’d love for @zaralarsson to understand the analogy that movie theatre is to library as watching movies at home is to book club."

Samuel George Baugh, a Reuters journalist, came to Larsson's defense, tweeting, "Everyone cancelling Zara Larsson on the tl right now… But I won’t stand for it. Zara Larsson can talk at the movies all she wants. It’s ok. I’ll just buy another ticket."

In another tweet in the thread, he shared a clip of actress Regina Lee Hall's "Scary Movie" character Brenda Meeks being loud and boisterous in a movie theater, jokingly captioning the tweet, "@zaralarsson in the cinema.

Larsson also took to Instagram to respond to backlash she received for her remarks on TikTok.

"I'm gonna have to double down on that take because I think it should be, and I'm also comparing the U.S. to Sweden. In Sweden, sometimes it's honestly a bit awkward to go see a movie because no one's laughing at the comedies, no one's screaming or reacting at the scary movies. No one's doing anything. It's just silent and how are we all in a room silent? Honestly, it's a little bit strange," she said.