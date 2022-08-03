Expand / Collapse search
Pompeo on 'Fox & Friends': A lot of Democrats, Hollywood and corporations don't want to confront China

Former secretary of state says Biden administration mishandling China policy

Fox News contributor and former Secretary of State said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that President Biden has mishandled China's aggressive response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan. Pompeo said the president and others in the Democratic Party have a "real challenge they need to confront" when it comes to their years of support for China. 

PELOSI'S VISIT TO TAIWAN HAS LOCAL SUPPORTIVE BUT INCREASINGLY CONCERNED OVER CHINA THREATS

MIKE POMPEO: I will say that the confrontation against the Chinese Communist Party has been relatively bipartisan. But President Biden hasn't taken the actions that need to be taken. His rhetoric, their stated strategy has been okay. But the thing that the Chinese Communist Party really understands: power, transparency, truth, and calling them out when they behave in a way that's just inconsistent. To go to the ramparts over a congressional visit is just silly. The president, Biden and his team need to be serious about confronting them. If they do that, the Chinese Communist Party will begin to be reshaped. This will take years. This is not something that happened over weeks or days. There are parts of the Democrat Party that don't want to do that. They are making an awful lot of money there from Hollywood and from some of America's biggest businesses that have supported Democrats for an awfully long time. So they have a real challenge that they need to confront. And most importantly, America has a real challenge that it's going to need to take on as well.

