Pompeo: Wuhan lab theory wasn't the 'politically correct thing' to say last year

'They pooh-poohed any of us who talked about this lab,' maintains Pompeo

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "Sunday Morning Futures’" Maria Bartiromo there were people in the State Department that ‘didn’t want to rock the boat,’ with respect to the long-speculated origin of COVID-19.

MIKE POMPEO: What precisely happened? We don't know. But every one of those laboratories that the Chinese engage in, just like, frankly, every state-owned enterprise, is operated and controlled by the People's Liberation Army or their security apparatus. That's certainly true at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as well. We don't know precisely what was taking place there because the Chinese Communist Party is covering it up and won't let us know. But there are a lot of unanswered questions about what these activities were, why they were engaged with them, were they connected to their military in any way, and if, in fact, this leak came from that laboratory.

LEWANDOWSKI CALLS FOR COMMISSION TO INVESTIGATE COVID ORIGINS, SUGGESTS CLINTON, POMPEO

The consensus here in Swamp Town was that this was something that we shouldn't even take a look at. It wasn't even worth questioning whether it was The New York Times or The Washington Post. They pooh-poohed any of us who talked about this lab… they didn't want to rock the boat. 

