Pollster sounds alarm on Biden's 'most concerning' poll number: 'Underwater on every front'

Pollster Lee Carter said President Biden needs to use the State of the Union address to show that he is "very much in touch" with the issues the American people are facing and provide a "plan to make things better."

"This is his opportunity to really launch his campaign for 2024 and try to lay out what it is that he's going to be trying to do," the president of Maslansky + Partners told "Faulkner Focus," as she analyzed Biden's sinking poll numbers.

BIDEN PLAGUED BY NEGATIVE APPROVAL RATINGS AHEAD OF SECOND STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH

Carter referenced one poll indicating only 42% of Americans find Biden to be "honest and trustworthy," calling it the "most concerning" number.

"When he took office, about 60% of people said that. The reason, in many ways, that he took office I think was because he was honest Uncle Joe. People trusted him to be decent and take care of us. That has completely slipped," said Carter, noting that 16% of Democrats responded that Biden is not honest and trustworthy.

Carter recommended that Biden admit that the nation is facing troubles to prove he's not out of touch.

"In 1975, Gerald Ford very famously came out and said, you know what, the state of the union is not strong. We have a lot of work to do. Joe Biden would benefit from doing something like that because most people, on every single issue, feel terribly about where we are. From an economic perspective, a national security perspective on immigration, as we saw those numbers he is underwater on every front," argued Carter.

BIDEN REPEATEDLY FELL SHORT OF PROMISES HE MADE IN 2022 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

"The only thing that Joe Biden can take comfort in is that people don't trust Democrats or Republicans any more than they trust him."

However, Carter expects Biden's speech to be "relatively flat" although she emphasized the need for him to outline a plan to tackle issues like China, immigration, and the economy.

President Biden continues to be plagued by negative approval ratings on the day of his second State of the Union address despite Democrats' hopes of rebounding following a better-than-expected midterm election performance and an improving inflation rate.

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Biden's approval rating sits underwater with just 44% of Americans giving him the thumbs up and 52% disapproving of his job performance.

The most recent polling average from FiveThirtyEight tells a similar story. Just 43% approve of the job Biden is doing as president while 52% disapprove.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The State of the Union will be streamed live on Fox News Digital at 9 p.m. ET. Fox News Channel and FOX Network will provide special coverage of the address.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.