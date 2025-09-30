Politico reporter under fire after social media posts attacking Trump, MAGA voters resurface

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A reporter for Politico is facing criticism for several social media posts attacking President Donald Trump as well as his voters have resurfaced while she is covering his presidency.

Cheyanne Daniels began working for Politico in May as a breaking news reporter after her three-year stint as the race and politics reporter for The Hill, according to her LinkedIn profile and her Politico staff page.

A report published Tuesday by The Washington Free Beacon has put a spotlight on her hyper-partisan social media activity going back to 2016. The posts were made while she was in journalism school between 2016-2021.

"Trump — oh you don't deserve the truth people have thrown at you? Well I don't deserve a racist, homophobic, sexist, misogynistic president" Daniels wrote in September 2016, according to screenshots published by the Free Beacon.

In 2020, she admitted that she cried in reaction to Trump's first victory while rejoicing Joe Biden's victory.

"4 years ago, I cried when I realized Donald Trump had been elected, knowing horrible things were to come. Now, I'm in my apartment in D.C., hearing people cheering in the streets screaming that he has been defeated, and I'm crying once again. But for a very different reason," Daniels wrote on Nov. 7, 2020. Days later, Daniels took aim at Trump voters.

"Trump may have lost the election but over 70 million people voted for him — and some of those voters were people who felt, like their demagogue, that MY life as a Black woman doesn't matter, that I shouldn't exist, I threatened the purity of white power," Daniels said.

She also had fun over the news that Trump's official government social media accounts would be handed over to the forthcoming Biden administration on Inauguration Day 2021 while taking a swipe at Trump voters.

"This shouldn't be news. Trump lost. Biden won. What's that thing Magatts said in 2016?? Oh that's right 'He'S yOuR pReSiDeNt GeT oVeR iT,'" Daniels exclaimed.

As outlined by The Free Beacon, Daniels has been covering major stories in recent days like the White House's response to the looming government shutdown and the administration's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Free Beacon also wrote that Daniels locked her X account after the outlet asked her about her posts. Neither Daniels nor Politico responded to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.