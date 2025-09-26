Hillary Clinton rips White men of 'a certain religion,’ sparks backlash from conservatives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized "White men, of… a certain religion," and said they are doing damage to the country.

"The idea that you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was, dominated by, you know, let's say it, White men, of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology, is just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for," Clinton said last week on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe."

Some religious conservatives took Clinton's comments as a dog whistle about them.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, told Fox News Digital in an interview Friday that America is rejecting the ideology that Clinton is defending.

"She seems to be angry that the majority of Americans rejected the trajectory that the left had America on," Perkins said. "And it's not just White men of a particular persuasion. And I'm not sure what she means by that. Straight men? I'm not sure. But the reality is America has rejected this leftist ideology that has totally decoupled itself from truth."

During her interview with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Clinton said, "Some people are actually scared about what’s going on in our country. The idea of we the people, that all men and women are created equal, that seems to be in the crosshairs of those on the right who want to turn the clock back on the progress that has been made, writing out huge chunks of our history, slavery, suffrage, anything inconvenient, you know, take it out of museums, take it out of national parks. You know."

Perkins said he thinks Clinton wants an America that is antithetical to American values.

"I mean, I guess she wants to continue to advance a, you know, an administration, an ideology of the left that is killing unborn children, mutilating our children that do survive and are born. And indoctrinating them in our schools," Perkins said.

"I guess that's the trajectory she wants America to continue on. You know, the idea that there was never America in which there was normality," he added. "I mean, look, we've always had our challenges, but they're the ones that have been rewriting history. They've been doing it for 100 years."

In light of Clinton’s remarks, Perkins said he is concerned Clinton would even respect or accept the vision of the Founding Fathers.

"I guess if she wants to do away with the, you know, men, White men of a particular persuasion, I assume she wants to erase all of the Founding Fathers who actually established the framework from which we work as a country that has given us the longest running consistent Constitution in country and history."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Roger Severino, vice president of domestic policy at The Heritage Foundation, said that Clinton's comments were out of touch.

"It’s beyond tone deaf for Hillary to proclaim that conservative white Christian men are what’s wrong with America while the nation mourns the loss of Charlie Kirk," Severino said. "At least it confirms what we all suspected, that Hillary still believes millions of Americans belong in her ‘basket of deplorables’ based on their sex, race, and sincere religious beliefs."

Penny Nance, CEO and president of Concerned Women for America, told Fox News Digital in a statement that "Men of every race have allowed the left to marginalize and feminize them. America needs more strong men in this nation, not fewer."

"The over 500,000 women of Concerned Women for America are incredibly thankful for strong men, and we dispute the false notion of 'toxic masculinity,'" Nance added. "What has been labeled by the left as masculine is the opposite of masculine. Real masculinity protects the weak and leads with courage and character. We are thankful for men like the recent heroes who literally took bullets for women and children in recent shootings. We are grateful for the men who run towards danger, such as our first responders and the U.S. military."

Nance went on to say that women are "begging" for men to be strong husbands, fathers, and providers and that will lead to a strong nation.