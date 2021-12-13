Politico calls Harris 'onetime political rock star,' says 'it's not all her fault' for low approval numbers

Politico is rushing to the aid of Vice President Harris amid her record-setting unpopularity among American voters and staffing drama that continue to make headlines.

A piece published by Political Magazine on Sunday described Harris as a "onetime political rock star" as well as "a pioneer, a political celebrity and — as a media-savvy Gen Xer star" who is "having a brutal season in the polls."

"It’s not all her fault — her boss’ numbers are slipping too, and she’s been handed a portfolio of friction-filled policy issues like immigration and voting rights," Politico wrote. "She’s also taken heat from the media in ways that her defenders say is unique to the country’s first female, Black and South Asian vice president."

Politico reached out to "seasoned political strategists" and asked them, "What can the vice president do to get her star back?"

The piece quotes various political operatives from both sides of the aisle, providing their two cents for Harris and offering warnings that if she doesn't change course, she will likely become "as relevant as Dan Quayle was in 1992 and thereafter."

"Kamala Harris needs one transformational project," former Clinton adviser Doug Schoen told Politico. "Unless she meets achievable goals on problems of central importance to America, she will fail utterly and end up as a marginalized and discredited political figure with little if anything to show for her time in the nation’s second highest office."

Political analyst Michelle Bernard seemed to be strongly in Harris' camp, insisting she "has always been and will always be a star" and that "the only thing that needs to be done to allow her star to shine brightly once again is to allow the Kamala Harris the public fell in love with to break free from the fairy dust sprinkled on her no doubt by some well-meaning handlers." She later added "staff turnovers are inevitable" and that she should be "be given the leeway to hire advisers and staffers she knows and trusts."

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins suggested that Harris use the 2022 midterms as an "opportunity to hit the campaign trail and find her voice," saying "authentic moments for the VP "have been few and far between" so she should "drop the notes and allow herself to be in the moment."

GOP strategist Liz Mair took aim at her chaotic office and how Harris needs to conduct an "audit" of her closest confidants who supported her career path into the Senate and include them in the current office "reshuffle." She also suggested the VP study up on foreign policy and defense, the "two areas that are really core to the job of being president" amid concerns she would not be ready to be President Biden's successor.