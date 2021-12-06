Kamala Harris staffer gets ribbed after insisting he loves his job: 'Blink twice if you need help'

A tweet sent by one of Vice President Kamala Harris' staff members claiming he loved his job became the focus of intense mockery Monday as critics joked that he was tweeting while "under duress."

"Hi. My name is David Gins. I work for Vice President Harris on behalf of the American people as Deputy Director for Operations and absolutely love my job. Just thought some of you should know," wrote Gins, who has worked as Harris' Deputy Director of Operations since April according to his LinkedIn profile.

THIESSEN ON KAMALA HARRIS STAFFERS QUITTING: ‘SHE’S NOT SUCCEEDING IN HER JOB'

Gins' tweet came in the aftermath of reports of disarray inside Harris' office. It was announced last week that Symone Sanders, a top advisor to Harris, would be stepping down from her role at the end of the year amid the reports, and just weeks after Harris' communications director left her post. According to Politico, more Harris staffers could also be "eyeing the exits."

Critics relentlessly mocked Gins' tweet, with many jokingly imploring the staffer to "blink twice" if he needed to be rescued, and others suggesting he only sent the tweet after being threatened by Harris.

Some critics jokingly suggested Gins was being held hostage by Harris, while others revisited previous comparisons of the Vice President to fictional incompetent Vice President Selina Meyer from the hit HBO series, "Veep."

MORE KAMALA HARRIS AIDES REPORTEDLY ‘EYEING THE EXITS’ AS RESIGNATIONS STACK UP

Another critic referred to the tweet as "the saddest PR move" he had ever seen, while another suggested it was "weird" for a subordinate to have a picture of their boss on their office wall.

KAMALA HARRIS' STAFFERS LEAVING WHITE HOUSE IN PART BECAUSE THEY FEAR BEING LABELED 'HARRIS PERSON': REPORT