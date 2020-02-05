Nancy Pelosi tore up the American Dream and spit on it: Tomi Lahren

Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren had some strong words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after the Democratic leader made a show of ripping President Donald Trump's third State of the Union address in half.

"Nancy quite literally ripped the achievements of this country in half," said Lahren on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts" on Wednesday.

And it wasn't just Pelosi, who appeared to be disregarding the recent achievements of the country under President Trump, said Lahren, fellow Democrats appeared to follow suit.

"The average unemployment rate under my administration is lower than any administration in the history of our country," said the president in his address. He went on to cite historic low unemployment among women, minorities, disabled Americans and other groups.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the chamber remained in their seats, while Republicans stood and applauded.

"Excuse me?" asked Lahren. "The party of identity politics can't so much as clap for historic unemployment rates for minority groups, women and the disabled."

"You have let your egos, your b.s. pride and your disdain for those who don't think like you do overtake your abilities to so much as function. You are the problem. You are the failures. Your one goal was to hunt, impeach and remove this president and you've failed," she said.

Turning to Pelosi, Lahren did not hold back.

"What did she truly rip apart with that petty, disgraceful little stunt?"

"She ripped apart historic unemployment, high workforce participation, the promise to guard religious freedom, the promise of health, science and outer space exploration," said Lahren, listing the accomplishments and goals cited by the president.

"She ripped apart the story of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, the mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller, a service member returning home to surprise his wife and kids. A fourth-grade girl from Philly who will now embark on a better education. A little girl who survived neonatal care at one pound," Lahren continued, referencing the special guests that the president invited to be featured at the address.

SHOCKED: PANEL REACTS LIVE TO PELOSI TEARING UP TRUMP'S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

"She tore up tributes to law enforcement, border enforcement, national security. She destroyed the stories of service members and their families. And a tribute to a media legend suffering from stage 4 lung cancer," she observed, pointing to the president's surprise move to award conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"She tore up the American dream and spit on it," Lahren concluded. "Democrats -- that's your den mother. That's your party. That's your message, your agenda, and your legacy. It's also the bed you've made for yourselves. Now you can lie in it."

