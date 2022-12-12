Piers Morgan's viral reaction to new ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix trailer: ‘Two poisonous rats’

Piers Morgan ripped Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle on Twitter Monday, calling them "poisonous rats" who are threatening to "destroy the Monarchy."

Morgan was responding to a tweet from ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship on the latest Netflix trailer for the streaming giant's new series, "Harry & Meghan." "It’s getting dirty…" Ship wrote.

Prince Harry claimed in the new trailer that the royal family was "happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." Meghan’s comments in the trailer were equally dramatic: "I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."

Not long after Netflix released the trailer, Morgan fired a series of tweets attacking Harry and Meghan and calling for King Charles "to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles & ties to the Royal Family." Time was running short, Morgan said, arguing that Charles needs "to do it fast before they destroy the Monarchy."

Morgan also targeted Netflix directly after it tweeted out the most recent trailer for "Harry & Meghan." "It’s not a ‘global event’, Morgan wrote. "[I]t’s a weekly trashing of their families."

Just two hours later, Morgan continued his tweeting: "Imagine being the Royal Family still grieving the loss of your great Matriarch just a few weeks ago, and now having to endure two relatives who deserted royal duty & Britain for riches in America, publicly trashing you as racists & liars week after week? It’s so disgusting."

Daily Wire show host Candace Owens in turn responded to Morgan's post, also criticizing Harry and Meghan. "Manipulating a royal to trash talk his/her own family for television views— This is why I refer to Meghan as Markle Bashir."

Queen Elizabeth II of England died earlier this year with a life spanning World War II and outliving multiple U.S. Presidents. She met with numerous world leaders, ending her historic, over 70-year long reign at 96-years-old. But the royal family’s reputation has come under fire after Harry and his wife, Meghan, gave a series of interviews to Oprah and more recently, Netflix, that alleged racism against the ruling family.

Morgan flatly rejected any allegations of racism against "the Palace," however. "Where is the actual evidence of any racism towards Markle by anyone at the Palace, or anyone there denying her alleged suicidal thoughts?"

Morgan is a public fan of Queen Elizabeth II, once calling her "the greatest of all the monarchs" in an interview with Fox News after her death. His profile picture on Twitter is currently a photograph of him with the Queen.

Meghan took potshots at her police force in the Netflix trailer, saying that "Everyone in the world knew where we were" after their security "was pulled." Harry labeled his and his wife's treatment "institutional gaslighting" after video played of the disgraced prince saying that he was on the "freedom flight," presumably out of the United Kingdom after his highly publicized separation from the royal family in 2020.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry also made a cameo in the trailer, saying that Harry and Meghan "wanted to be free to love and be happy."

"I applauded that," Perry said.

