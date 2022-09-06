Piers Morgan warns new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss: 'We will be very unforgiving if you fail us'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation host and British journalist Piers Morgan began his opening monologue of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" Monday with a message to new United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss, urging her to bring honest solutions to the table to revive Britain, which he said, has been "turning to shi--" under Boris Johnson's leadership. Morgan outlined several issues he said Truss should focus on in her early days in office.

PIERS MORGAN: Welcome to Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss. I would say congratulations to Ms. Truss, but there's no time for any celebration. This country is in a state of absolute shambles. Inflation is raging, energy and food prices are rocketing. Thousands if not tens of thousands of small businesses face complete ruin. Millions of families are waking up wondering how they will pay their bills. People are getting poorer every day. They're feeling desperate, and they're feeling less safe. Violent crime is soaring with shocking consequences.

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel shot dead in her own home. Pensioner Thomas O'Halloran, who raised money for charity by busking on the street, killed on his mobility scooter. Young kids stabbing each other with impunity, sometimes to death with machetes.

The NHS is in intensive care creaking at the seams from a pandemic that has caused chronic staff shortages and massive waiting lists. Union strikes and picket lines are bringing chaos to our daily lives. Illegal migration across the channel is getting immeasurably worse, not better…housing is in crisis with rental costs out of control. The pound has crashed to a 37-year low against the dollar. And of course, the Ukraine war continues to cause immeasurable harm to European economies and security. But if ever there was one symbol of where Britain has been heading, it's in torrents of raw sewage flowing into our seas and onto our coastlines. Forgive my language Prime Minister, but Britain is quite literally turning to sh--."

So my question is this. What are you going to do about it? A clean break with Boris Johnson's disastrous three years of disorder and deceit would be a good place to start. Boris Johnson isn't even admired by people in a room full of conservatives. And he didn't get Brexit done really, did he? He wrapped a bandage around the Northern Ireland problem, left the wound untreated. And where exactly are all those promised benefits of Brexit? Right now the negatives are a lot more painfully obvious. Boris Johnson promised a hell of a lot and he delivered very little. Ms. Truss’s campaign has also promised a hell of a lot, including tax cuts at a time when most economists think they would be inflation-fueling madness.

Well, Prime Minister, now is the time to get real. Britain doesn't need to be told we can have our cake and eat it anymore. There's no cake left. Boris Johnson's Britain was defined by complacency chaos and calamity. Prime Minister Truss, your Britain must be about solutions, integrity, hope and honesty. Tell us the truth about the mess we're in. Tell us the truth about the pain that lies ahead. Tell us the truth about what you're going to do about it that will actually work. Your country is on its knees. The office you now hold has been disgraced. Your people are angry, they're scared and they need answers right now.

You, Liz Truss, wanted this job. You spent weeks promising us that you can fix it. You have the solutions. Well, Britain needs you to keep that promise and keep it fast. And we will be very unforgiving if you fail us.

