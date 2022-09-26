Piers Morgan on Italy elections: People across the world are fed up with the 'ultra-woke, left agenda'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan called out the mainstream media Monday on "Fox & Friends" for labeling Italy's fiscally conservative candidate as "far right." The "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host weighed in on Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party appearing to be on track to win Italy's parliamentary elections.

ITALY’S GIORGIA MELONI POISED TO WIN ELECTION AS EUROPE TURNS RIGHT, EXIT POLLS SHOW

PIERS MORGAN: There's no question that's happening. But what I think is fascinating is how this whole shift is categorized as a shift to the far-right. Whereas if you look at this woman, Giorgia Meloni, who has become Italy's first [female] prime minister. I wouldn't categorize her as far-right at all. I would call her a fiscal conservative, in fact, bordering on moderate. So I think this is a classic tendency from the left to over-demonize anyone who is conservative and to brand them immediately far-right and sort of make it some stigma to beat them with. The reason that she's won, and the reason why you're seeing a lot of this sweeping through Scandinavia and other parts of Europe, is I think that people are fed up with what they perceive to be a very ultra-woke left agenda, which is not addressing their real concerns, and in particular, whether it's in Sweden or Italy or other countries in Europe, on the issue of illegal immigration. And I think that is the one issue you can trace to all these countries which have moved to the right. There is a belief by the people of these countries that their governments have not been addressing, what they perceive to be, a very serious issue.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: