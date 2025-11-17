Pharrell Williams says he 'hates' politics, calls it a 'magic trick that isn't real'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Musician and producer Pharrell Williams expressed his hatred for politics at the 5th Annual Black Ambition Demo Day Friday.

"I hate politics. I despise them. It's a magic trick. It's not real. I don’t believe in either side because if you’re on either side, you’re supporting division," Williams said, according to Complex.

"Yeah, it’s not a popular point of view, but I just gotta say, when I think about it, the wells are drying up."

During the event, Williams also addressed Black audience members and encouraged them to focus more on excellence rather than relying on diversity, equity and inclusion programs in this political climate.

"Do you think for what it is that you do, do you think you’re the best? Do you want the job because you’re Black or because you’re the best?" he asked.

"Do you want someone to support your startup because you’re Black or because you’re the best?" Williams continued. "I think now, for me, it’s about us having the best ambition, and that’s the reason why you should support these businesses. Yes, they happen to be Black and Brown, but it should be based on the fact that they’re the best, not because of a shade of skin color."

In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Williams said he doesn't "do politics" and became annoyed by celebrities who publicly endorsed candidates.

"There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them," Williams said. "I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.’

"When people get out there and get self-righteous, and they roll up their sleeves and s---, and they are out there walking around with a placard, 'Shut up!' So, no, I would rather stay out of the way, and, obviously, I’m going to vote how I’m going to vote. I care about my people, and I care about the country. But I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action."

Though Williams has largely stayed out of politics, his lawyer sent a cease and desist letter to President Donald Trump during Trump's first term in 2018 after he used the song "Happy" during one of his rallies.