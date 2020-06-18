White House trade adviser Peter Navarro blasts John Bolton's book: It's 'deep swamp revenge porn'

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday called former National Security Adviser John Bolton's book that details critical information about the Trump administration "revenge porn."

“I do think the 'Big Lie Bolton' monicker does suffice,” Navarro told “America’s Newsroom.”

“He begged, he literally begged and I saw him beg to try to get in to be the national security adviser, but the minute he got in here: what he did over in that building right over there is set up a national security official as an autonomous zone with him literally as the warlord,” Navarro said.

Navarro said Bolton did not want to deal with “big issues” like China, for example. Navarro said Bolton was “good at acquiring turf within an embassy but did not know exactly what to do with it.”

“He spent a lot of time trying to engineer coups in places like Venezuela,” Navarro said.

TRUMP SIGNS SOCIAL MEDIA EXECUTIVE ORDER THAT CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF LIABILITY PROTECTIONS OVER 'CENSORING'

Bolton alleges in his upcoming 592-page memoir that President Trump regularly gives "personal favors to dictators he liked," backed the idea of more concentration camps in China, and asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him in the 2020 election, according to excerpts obtained and published by several media outlets.

Trump also apparently was unaware that Britain is a nuclear power and asked whether Finland is part of Russia, according to Bolton – who also claimed that during Trump's 2018 visit with North Korea's leaders, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo handed Bolton a note saying of Trump, “He is so full of sh--."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Navarro said Bolton was “surprisingly” one of the “worst administrators” he has seen at the White House. Navarro noted that Bolton was responsible for leading the U.S. military into a costly, fruitless war with Iraq after falsely claiming the foreign foe had weapons of mass destruction.”

“When he left the Bush administration, what did he do? He did the same kind of revenge porn.”

“This is deep swamp revenge porn on the part of John Bolton. He did the same thing with the Bush administration. It is the deep swamp political equivalent of revenge porn. The guy got fired because he didn’t obey the chain of command – because he was out of touch with what President Donald J. Trump stands for in terms of foreign policy.”