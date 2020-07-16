Pete Hegseth: Why I don't think Biden will defeat Trump despite recent polls

Despite what the current polling shows, voters view 2020 presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden as "too much of an empty vessel" to elect him into office in November, "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth asserted Thursday.

In an interview on "Varney & Co," Hegseth explained that while he thinks a Biden victory is possible, the odds of the former vice president returning to the White House are slim.

"I think there’s too much time. President Trump has accomplished too much," Hegseth said, calling Biden "completely incapable."

"There might be people that don’t love how COVID-19 has been handled in every way, they don’t love, you know, the clashes in the streets so they are uncertain right now," he explained. "But when the contrast comes down to that month before the vote, and you say 'do you support law enforcement or not...do you believe in borders or not, do you think we should, you know, go back to school or should we stay shuttered,' I think the contrast will be so clear."

Hegseth said he believes Trump supporters are laying low until the election in fear of the media mob culture but that they will turn out for the president as they did in 2016.

"In 2016, there was uncertainty around what level of support he had. Trump supporters may have been tepid, but they weren’t afraid," Hegseth said.

"In 2020, when you have this mob mentality both online, in the workplace, on Facebook, in the streets, of course, you’re going to have lots of Trump supporters that are going to stay back and say, 'Hey, who I pulled the lever for in the ballot box is my decision and no one else needs to know that,'" Hegseth added. "It’s unfortunate, but it’s a reality.

"They are oversampling Democrats," he reiterated. "And President Trump is in a great position."