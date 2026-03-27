Pete Hegseth slashes military 'faith codes' from over 200 to 31 in Pentagon Chaplain Corps overhaul

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is slashing the number of faith code affiliations at the Pentagon from over 200 to just 31.

"The previous system had ballooned to well over 200 faith codes… It was impractical and unusable, and many codes were never used at all," Hegseth said in a Wednesday announcement posted on X.

Hegseth said that most service members, 82% of whom say they are religious, use only six of the codes.

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The Secretary of War said he is streamlining the number of faith code affiliations down to just 31.

"This brings the codes in line with its original purpose, giving chaplains clear, usable information so they can minister to service members in a way that aligns with that service member's faith background and religious practice," Hegseth said.

Another change Hegseth announced was directing military chaplains to replace the rank insignia featured on their uniforms with their religious insignia.

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He said, "A chaplain is first and foremost a chaplain, and an officer second. This change is a visual representation of that fact."

Hegseth added, "Specifically unique to the role of a chaplain, they are first and foremost called and ordained by God. And, while they will retain rank as an officer to those they serve, their rank will not be visible."

He said these changes are just the beginning.

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"These two reforms are big progress, but we're not even close to being done. These are the first steps toward restoring the esteemed position of chaplain as moral anchors of our fighting force," Hegseth said.

"Theirs is a high and sacred calling, but they can only be successful if they are given the freedom to boldly guide and care for their flock," he added.

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