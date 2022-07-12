Pete Hegseth on 'Faulkner Focus': 'The Praetorian Guard' has turned on Joe Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth commented on liberal media turning its support from President Biden as well as a recent poll highlighting more Democrats want a new party leader in 2024. On "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday, Hegseth said many Democrats and liberal media pundits are "saying out loud what they've been thinking" for a long time about Biden't fitness for office.

PETE HEGSETH: They know that people are starting to say out loud what they've been thinking for quite some time. Even when Joe Biden was the nominee, he was never anyone's real first choice. He was always a foil to another candidate they didn't like. And as a result, now he has the Praetorian Guard in the New York Times … is now effectively declaring from the front page of their newspaper, Joe Biden is unfit to be our nominee in 2024. The most recent article by Peter Baker laying out the fears inside the White House and among party elites that Joe is just not only not up to the job physically and cognitively, but his results have been disastrous. The American public see it. When you have 64% of your own party saying, please don't run in 2024, and then you've lost the base that you've catered to the entire time, you're effectively persona non grata.

