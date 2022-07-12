More Americans are opposed to Joe Biden running for president in 2024 than Trump, poll finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More Americans say they are opposed to President Joe Biden running again in 2024 than are opposed to former President Donald Trump doing the same, according to a Tuesday poll from Politico and Morning Consult.

The poll, conducted from July 8 to 10, surveyed 2005 U.S. adults and has a 2% margin of error. The poll cased voters with separate questions about whether they believed Biden and Trump should run for re-election in 2024. While a majority of Americans opposed both candidacies, a larger majority said Biden should bow out.

Sixty-one percent of respondents said they were opposed to a Trump candidacy, with 48% saying Trump should "definitely not" run in the next election and 13% saying he should "probably not" run.

Meanwhile, 64% of respondents said Biden should stay out of the race, with 46% saying he should "definitely not" run and 18% saying he should "probably not" run.

Nevertheless, Biden has already stated unequivocally that he plans to run for re-election. Trump has hinted he also plans to run, though he has yet to file to proper paperwork.

The poll comes as Biden's approval rating continues to tank into the 30s, due in large part to skyrocketing gas prices and inflation. Biden's approval rating sat at 33%, according to a Monday poll from the New York Times.

The Tuesday poll from Politico had Trump's favorability rating at 42%.

Trump's main potential challenger in 2024 is Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has already defeated Trump in a number of informal straw polls. It is unclear who may challenge Biden in 2024, however.