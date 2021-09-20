Pete Hegseth sounds off on 'Bidenville': 'There are no rules and others are arbitrary' at border

Pete Hegseth blasted the Biden administration's handling of a surge of Haitian migrants to the Texas border, questioning why some are being deported but not others.

MAYORKAS WARNS HAITIAN MIGRANTS NOT TO ATTEMPT JOURNEY TO US, MASS EXPULSION BEGINS

PETE HEGSETH: This is the group you get tough on? Poor illegals, yearning to live free. "Bienville" is the literal depiction of the "huddled masses" yet Joe turns them back? Sounds pretty racist to me. ... Surely comrade Ocasio-Cortez will be there to cry for their plight? Or maybe Mayor Joe Biden will deport her too? There are no rules and others are arbitrary, so who knows? But no, she wants to tax the rich, so she's safe. Every other day the border is open, but today it's closed for Black Haitians in "Bidenville." What is the standard? What is the plan at the border? Maybe the plan is... no plan. The only thing Joe Biden is trying to avoid at the border is bad media coverage — and he’s even bad at that.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: