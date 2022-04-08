Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Pete Buttigieg claims 'no quick fix' to high gas prices, avoids mentioning Biden canceling Keystone pipeline

Buttigieg blamed Florida 'Don't Say Gay' bill on Republicans' lack of plan for gas prices, inflation despite providing no solution from Biden administration

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Pete Buttigieg claims ‘no quick fix’ to high gas prices, avoids mentioning Biden canceling Keystone pipeline Video

Pete Buttigieg claims ‘no quick fix’ to high gas prices, avoids mentioning Biden canceling Keystone pipeline

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg claimed during a Friday appearance on ABC's "The View" that there was "no quick fix" to the record high gas prices plaguing Americans as he deflected towards other issues and placed blame on oil companies, all while failing to mention President Biden's cancellation of the planned Keystone XL pipeline.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg claimed during an appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday that there was "no quick fix" to the record high gas prices plaguing Americans as he deflected towards other issues and placed blame on oil companies.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg failed to mention President Biden's cancellation of the planned Keystone XL pipeline.

"There’s always a lot of politics around gas prices. We’re focused on what’s actually going to bring the relief," Buttigieg said. "So the president authorized the release of the reserves. That’s going to help,"

Buttigieg offered excuses to the co-hosts of the liberal show on why Americans were continuing to face pain at the pump.

"There are other steps that I think will help, including asking Congress to hold companies accountable if they’re just sitting on these permits, and not producing while pocketing all of these profits," he said. "Look, there’s no quick or magic fix. Otherwise, every president would immediately turn the dial down on gas prices if it worked that way." 

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on ABC's "The View" on April 8, 2022 and discussed high gas prices and inflation. (Screenshot/ABC)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on ABC's "The View" on April 8, 2022 and discussed high gas prices and inflation. (Screenshot/ABC) (Screenshot/ABC)

THE NATION PUBLISHER DEMANDS ACTION FROM BIDEN ON INFLATION, GAS PRICES, ‘NOT SPIN’

Buttigieg claimed the administration was taking action on fuel efficiency requirements, but noted that such action wouldn't immediately provide relief for Americans. He then redirected the discussion to topics unrelated to gas prices in what appeared to be an effort to change the subject, mentioning things like the cost of child care, prescription drugs, and care for the elderly.

Co-host Joy Behar implored Buttigieg to speak out more and deflect blame from Biden over the record-high prices, adding that she wanted to see more Democrats coming to his defense. She didn't, however, mention the hesitation by some Democrats up for reelection in this year's midterms to appear too close to Biden, considering his increasingly low approval rating across the country.

Buttgieg responded that it was important for them to talk about what they were doing to make things easier for people. However, he proceeded to redirect blame for gas prices, this time toward the economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Comedian Joy Behar arrives for "A Celebration of Barbara Walters Cocktail Reception" in New York May 14, 2014. Walters is set to retire after more than 5 decades in journalism. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Comedian Joy Behar arrives for "A Celebration of Barbara Walters Cocktail Reception" in New York May 14, 2014. Walters is set to retire after more than 5 decades in journalism. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

CALIFORNIA GAS STATION'S ‘INSANE’ PRICES WILL MAKE YOUR JAW DROP

The transportation secretary made no mention of the impact of President Biden's decision shortly after taking office to halt the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, the project intended to bring oil into the U.S. from Canada, as well as his decision to freeze new oil and gas leases on federal lands.

The White House has maintained that it has no plans to revive the pipeline and that it wouldn't address the problems currently facing the U.S. 

Later in the discussion, Buttigieg slammed the Florida bill coined by Democrats as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, accusing Republicans of moving ahead with the bill for "political reasons" that involved, he argued, a lack of plans to deal with skyrocketing inflation and high gas prices. 

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 26: Revelers celebrate on 7th Avenue during the Tampa Pride Parade in the Ybor City neighborhood on March 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 26: Revelers celebrate on 7th Avenue during the Tampa Pride Parade in the Ybor City neighborhood on March 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images) (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buttigieg's criticism appeared to contradict his earlier defense of the administration that there was "no quick fix" to gas prices. He also did not provide an explanation on how a state government would provide the solution necessary to solve issues facing the federal government.

Buttigieg then repeated the unsubstantiated claim by liberal critics that the bill would lead to people and children being "hurt" over its implementation, but didn't provide any examples to support the argument.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.