US expedites entry of Ukrainian refugees at Mexico border: LIVE UPDATES

As more Ukrainian refugees have reached the Mexican border, the U.S. is increasing the number allowed into the country.

Covered by: Fox News , Brie Stimson and Tyler O'Neil

Russia admits it's lost 'significant' number of soldiers in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sky News on Thursday that "we have [had] significant losses of troops [in Ukraine] and it's a huge tragedy for us."

Peskov made the remark after being asked about the losses Russia's military has suffered since launching its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russian forces have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine, UK Defense Ministry says

Russian forces have fully withdrawn from Ukraine's north to Russia and Belarus and some troops will be sent east to the Donbas, the U.K.'s Defense Ministry said in a Friday morning update.

"Many of these forces will require significant replenishment before being ready to deploy further east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week minimum," the Defense Ministry said.

Russia has acknowledged significant losses to its ranks.

The update continued, "Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues and Russian forces have advanced further south from the strategically important city of Izium which remains under their control."

Posted by Brie Stimson

US expedites entry for Ukrainian refugees at Mexico border

US expedites entry for Ukrainian refugees at Mexico border

Ukrainian refugees wait in a gymnasium Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are arriving daily to this Mexican border city, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The United States is increasing the number of Ukrainian refugees allowed into the country as larger numbers of those fleeing the war-torn country are trying to relocate into the U.S. by coming through the Southern border.

Vlad Fedoryshyn, a volunteer with access to a waiting list, said Thursday that the U.S. processed 620 Ukrainians over 24 hours, while about 800 others are arriving daily in Tijuana. Volunteers say the U.S. was previously admitting a few hundred Ukrainians daily.

CBP didn’t provide numbers in response to questions about operations and plans over the last two days, saying only that it has expanded facilities in San Diego to deal with humanitarian cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Firefighters across the U.S. donating equipment to Ukraine

A growing number of U.S. fire departments are sending protective gear to their fellow first responders in Ukraine.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Benjamin Hall gives health update following deadly Ukraine attack

Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall provided a health update following the horrific attack in Ukraine that left two colleagues dead. 

Hall was rescued from the war zone last month and flown to a hospital in Germany. He was later transferred to a premier military medical facility in Texas where he has undergone multiple surgeries. 

"To sum it up, I've lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here - and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!" Hall tweeted Thursday evening, sharing an image of himself from the hospital. 

Posted by Brie Stimson

Posted by Brie Stimson

