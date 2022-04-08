US expedites entry of Ukrainian refugees at Mexico border: LIVE UPDATES

Russian forces have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine, UK Defense Ministry says

Russian forces have fully withdrawn from Ukraine's north to Russia and Belarus and some troops will be sent east to the Donbas, the U.K.'s Defense Ministry said in a Friday morning update.

"Many of these forces will require significant replenishment before being ready to deploy further east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week minimum," the Defense Ministry said.

Russia has acknowledged significant losses to its ranks.

The update continued, "Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues and Russian forces have advanced further south from the strategically important city of Izium which remains under their control."