Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden approval ratings plummet amid war and inflation fears in new public opinion poll

44% have 'very little' confidence in president's handling of Russia-Ukraine crisis

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Biden delivers mixed messages in Poland Video

Biden delivers mixed messages in Poland

'The Big Weekend Show' reacts to President Biden stating Putin 'cannot remain in power.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s job approval rating has declined to 40%, the lowest level of his presidency, as the president continues to see eroding support from key demographics like independents and minority voters ahead of the midterm elections, a new poll shows.

Biden’s approval rating stands at 40%, down from 43% in January, while the number of voters who disapprove has increased by one percentage point to 55%, according to an NBC News poll released Sunday.

President Joe Biden speaks during a media conference, after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting, at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

President Joe Biden speaks during a media conference, after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BIDEN SAYS DEMOCRATS IN ‘STRONGEST POSITION’ IN MONTHS; NEW POLL SUGGESTS THAT'S WISHFUL THINKING

Biden’s approval rating among Black respondents in the poll dropped two percentage points to 62%, while women respondents dropped from 51% approve to 44%.

President Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022.

President Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The president’s approval among Latinos also dropped 9 points to 39%, and it dropped 4 points among independent voters to 32%.

Republicans showed a 2-point lead over Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, with 46% of respondents preferring a Republican-controlled Congress, compared to 44% who want Democrats to retain power, according to the poll.

Biden’s rating on the economy is also down 5 points, with only 33% saying they approve of the president’s performance on that issue, and 38% blame the president for rising inflation, which hit 7.9% in February.

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One to fly to Warsaw, at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, in Jasionka, Poland, March 25, 2022.

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One to fly to Warsaw, at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, in Jasionka, Poland, March 25, 2022. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

Only 28% of respondents said they have either a "great deal" or "quite a bit" of confidence in Biden’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and a whopping 44% said they have "very little" confidence in the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll was conducted between March 18-22, before the president's trip to Europe to meet with allies concerning the Russia-Ukraine crisis, where he has made multiple gaffes that have warranted clarification by the Biden administration.

Jessica Chasmar is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com and on Twitter: @JessicaChasmar.

More from Politics