Why are people tuning in to this year's Super Bowl? Many say it's not to watch the game

As hype for Super Bowl LVIII escalates, not everyone will be tuning in to actually watch football.

"Personally, I'm watching because of Taylor Swift," Olivia told Fox News on Music City’s famous Broadway street. "I don’t like football that much, but I like her."

Jen said: "I think most are watching for Taylor Swift for sure."

"I love football," Sarah said. "But I'm also a Swiftie, so it's the best of both worlds."

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on Sunday evening. The defending champions have received significant attention this season thanks to Swift’s relationship with Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and her consistent appearances at the team’s games, ushering in a new demographic of football fans.

Some were happy about the new eyes that will be tuning into the big game this year, while others would rather they didn’t.

"I think it's good 'cause it brought women to watch the NFL more," Allison said.

John, a Chiefs fan, said he thinks "it's very entertaining, all of it."

"I'm glad Travis seems to be very happy with that and I fully support it," he told Fox News.

But Jen said she thinks "Taylor Swift and her boy toy are overrated" and won’t tune in this year.

Mark said the fanfare for the singer "deters from the game."

"To each his own, but I think the focus should be on the game and not her," he told Fox News.

Haley, a Swift fan, said she's loves football but the criticism aimed at the singer is unwarranted.

"She didn't choose to be the eye of NFL," Haley said. "She just is because she’s that famous."

Olivia said the haters "just need to let the Swifties support their girl."

"If they want to watch football, good for them," she added. "Let her be."