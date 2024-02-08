Chiefs star Travis Kelce not annoyed by Taylor Swift questions ahead of Super Bowl: 'I think it's fair'

As expected, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is getting a lot of questions about Taylor Swift during his media appearances ahead of the Super Bowl.

While his focus is winning his third Super Bowl ring, Kelce understands where reporters are coming from given his relationship has been big worldwide news.

"I think it’s fair," Kelce said. "I mean, everyone’s having fun with it. It’s not like you guys are up here teeing off on me left and right. Everybody’s having a good time with it. So, how could I be upset about it?"

While he has faced questions about his opponent in the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers, and his own play, Kelce has been accommodating answering everything about Taylor Swift.

Whether it’s questions about what "era" he is in, a reference to Swift’s Eras Tour, or about his relationship in general, Kelce has answered them all with a smile.

Kelce has even mentioned to reporters in Las Vegas he’s heard some of Swift’s upcoming "The Tortured Poets Department" album, which she announced at the 2024 Grammys Sunday.

"She’s unbelievable," Kelce told ESPN about Swift winning album of the year at the Grammys for a record fourth time. "She’s rewriting the history books. I told her I need to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware too."

While Kelce and Swift are creating a worldwide buzz, Chiefs players, coaches and everyone in between can't say enough about the tight end's thought process heading into the team's fourth Super Bowl in five seasons.

Kelce made it clear on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" they're having fun with their relationship.

"It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?" Kelce told McAfee, who referenced the Chiefs star and Swift being in love. "Hopefully, everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that. And no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it."

The spotlight has been at its brightest this season for Kelce, especially with Swift becoming a regular in stadium suites to watch him play. While Kelce had a rough patch in the regular season — the Chiefs' offense as a whole struggled — he's been clutch with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, scoring three touchdowns in the last two games.