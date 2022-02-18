Pennsylvania school board votes to stop showing CNN broadcast in classrooms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Pennsylvania school board members explained Friday why they voted to stop having teachers show a CNN news program in classrooms.

"We ran in November in a very contentious election, and we ran on anti-CRT and then obviously, a no tax increase policy. We also were against mask mandates, and we’re at the point now where we have to start fulfilling the campaign promises," Norwin School Board member Alex Detschelt told "Fox & Friends First" alongside his colleague Christine Baverso.

"CNN 10" is a ten-minute-long video of news headlines that CNN produces. Teachers were playing the videos for the students during a spare 10-minute period in class in the Norwin School District.

"It is a singular viewpoint, so any type of viewpoint like that where a source has an inherent bias to it, whether it be, you know a simplification or an oversimplification on some of the news issues or a distortion of the facts. And there is a different approach to what we can do with those 10 minutes in class," said Detschelt.

PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL REMOVES CNN FROM CLASSROOMS, CAN CHOOSE PATRIOTIC VIDEOS INSTEAD

The Norwin School Board voted 5-4 Monday to end requiring homeroom teachers to show students CNN 10 , which is described as "compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom."

"On February 14, 2022 the Norwin School Board voted and approved the following: To remove watching TV during homeroom at the Middle School unless it is either student, teacher or administrator driven to allow students to socialize and interact with each other," a representative for Norwin School District told Fox News.

"It was further clarified that the board will allow teachers to use discretion and broadcast videos from all sources, including videos pertaining to patriotic holidays."

The patriotic videos include ones regarding events such as Veterans Day or the attack on Pearl Harbor, Trib Live reported .

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Baverso said the push to end the CNN 10 videos was a contested issue, but state-level GOP lawmakers supported the measure.

"It shouldn’t be political but it is. You have Republicans that are supporting this and you have the Democrats that are opposing this, to the point that it is causing turmoil in the community and backlash in the schools."

Detschelt said during the pandemic, parents "woke up" and decided they wanted more input on what children are doing in school.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.