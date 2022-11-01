Pennsylvania Democratic mayor won't support 'radical' John Fetterman: 'Scary thought' that he could be senator

A Democratic mayor said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First" that Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) has "radical policies" that have driven him away from the party.

Carbondale Mayor Justin Taylor called Fetterman "a figment of the imagination of the Democratic Party" about what type of candidate will appeal to working-class voters

Taylor described the policies of Fetterman and the modern Democratic Party as increasingly radical, explaining why many Democrats like him will choose to support Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in next week's election.

"They're supposed to be a party of inclusion and have everybody involved and opinions matter, and that's really not the case. They just constantly force their agenda on people. And then if you question it in the least or have a slightly different opinion, then you're basically ostracized," said Taylor.

Taylor said union voters in his city, located outside President Biden's hometown of Scranton, felt a "slap in the face" from the current administration.

"Many union workers were just so upset that they're shutting down pipeline projects there. They're calling for less fracking and drilling and so on," he said, adding that he's still wondering why the party has strayed so far away from the political center.

"Where did this go wrong? Where did this go so far left that you can't even see back to the middle? And I don't have the answer for that," he told Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro.

Oz brought in a surprise endorsement from the major newspaper in Fetterman's home county on Monday.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which shares heavily-Democratic Allegheny County with Fetterman's adopted hometown of Braddock, wrote that Fetterman's "lack of transparency" over his medical records is "troubling" and that it "suggests an impulse to conceal and a mistrust of the people."

The paper further torched the former mayor of the postindustrial Pittsburgh suburb as having "little experience in holding real jobs or facing the problems of working people."

Oz called the Post-Gazette a "fabulous paper" that would not normally endorse a Republican. "But God bless them… they've had enough as well – they're a big paper in Pittsburgh."

