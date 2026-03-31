Pelosi won't say if Democrats will impeach Trump if they retake power, but leaves door open

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Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not say whether Democrats would look to impeach President Donald Trump during an interview on Tuesday if they take back power in November, despite MS NOW's Ali Vitali pointing to "corruption."

Vitali said during the interview that Democrats were reluctant to talk about potentially impeaching the president, and asked the former House speaker if she has seen Trump commit any impeachable acts in the second term.

"Well, I think that, I'm not, that's just not where we're starting with this, but when we get power, we will have power to go there to do what we said we're going to do, lower the cost of living. Some people say you should use other language, but lower the costs of living, A. B, fix what they have done to the health care system with their trillion dollars from Medicaid, half a trillion dollars for Medicare, and the money from SNAP. I do believe that food is medicine as well, especially for children, and again fight their corruption. So that's what we're setting out to do," Pelosi responded.

Vitali asked Pelosi again if she saw anything impeachable from Trump, citing "corruption" concerns from voters.

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"We have a convicted felon who's president of the United States. That was then, this is now. I think, that that's subject to review. But I don't think that's something, that's not where you start. That's what you have to do because of what he has done. That's subject a great review. We had great review as to what were the grounds for impeachment. And that's up to a new Congress to come to that decision. But the fact is that, people want to know what we're doing for them," she said.

"You're asking about what comes next. That's up to the new Congress. And that's up to them to decide where we go of reviewing what he's done. And that requires power, all the kinds of things that build a case. It's not just about, 'I feel like doing this,'" she continued.

The former House Speaker said she had no regrets about impeaching Trump in the first term.

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Pelosi announced last year that she would not seek re-election at the end of her term, which is set to end in Jan. 2027.

Pelosi said in Dec. 2025 that there was not enough cause to impeach Trump during an interview with USA Today's Susan Page.

During the December interview with Page, Pelosi said that Trump gave Congress no choice but to impeach him in his first term.

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As she continued criticizing the Trump administration, Page asked if she could clarify whether she believed impeachment should be part of the party's agenda.

"If he crosses the border again," Pelosi answered. "But that’s not an incidental thing. You say, 'We’re going to do that.' No, there has to be cause. There has to be reason. We had review. This was a very serious, historic thing."

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