Pelosi privately said Biden had lost a step, book says, but publicly bashed WSJ story on his cognitive decline

A new book claims that Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., privately said former President Biden had lost a step ahead of his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential campaign, before she publicly bashed a Wall Street Journal story on his cognitive decline.

Author Chris Whipple's new book, "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History," recounts behind-the-scenes conflicts between Democrats and the Biden team over whether the president needed to step out of the race after his disastrous debate with then-candidate Donald Trump on June 27, as well as revelations about his allies' candid thoughts about him before the debate.

According to Whipple's book, Pelosi went to the White House in May 2024 for an awards ceremony and was "startled by how much the president had aged."

"He was not the same Joe Biden," Pelosi told a friend, according to the book.

EX-BIDEN AIDE SAYS FORMER PRESIDENT WAS 'FATIGUED, BEFUDDLED, AND DISENGAGED' PRIOR TO JUNE DEBATE: BOOK

Pelosi was at the White House to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom, but the day was "awkward, even painful" for her as she worried Democrats would suffer on Election Day, the book says.

"She couldn’t shake the realization that Joe Biden was a shadow of himself," Whipple wrote.

The next month, the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report titled "Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping," which outlined several instances where the president made gaffes and displayed low energy in various meetings with lawmakers and officials, citing dozens of interviews with Republicans and Democrats who either participated in meetings with Biden or were briefed on them at the time.

While the Journal’s report featured multiple claims that mirrored what the book claims Pelosi felt at the time, she took to social media to trash the "hit piece."

"Many of us spent time with @WSJ to share on the record our first-hand experiences with @POTUS, where we see his wisdom, experience, strength and strategic thinking. Instead, the Journal ignored testimony by Democrats, focused on attacks by Republicans and printed a hit piece," Pelosi posted on X at the time.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NANCY PELOSI URGED BIDEN NOT TO DEBATE TRUMP IN A PLAY TO HIS EGO, BOOK SAYS

Pelosi wasn’t the only high-profile person to dismiss the Journal report that was largely pooh-poohed by the mainstream press.

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" declared the report was a "Trump hit piece on Biden," and left-wing media watchdog group Media Matters called the report "comically weak."

Then-CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy was furious, writing in his newsletter that the "story questioned Biden’s mental acuity, playing into a GOP-propelled narrative that the 81-year-old president lacks the fitness to hold the nation’s highest office."

"The Wall Street Journal owes its readers — and the public — better," Darcy fumed, repeating the White House narrative that such concerns about Biden's fitness were simply laundered GOP talking points.

Weeks after Pelosi, other Democrats and liberal pundits mocked the Journal’s report, Biden’s cognitive struggles were on full display during the infamous CNN debate. Biden was widely criticized for appearing "weak," sounding incoherent and struggling to respond to Trump.

His performance set off a widespread panic and calls for him to step aside from the race. He officially dropped out of the race on July 21, less than two months after the Journal report was published.

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT REPORTERS ASKING ABOUT AGE CONCERNS AFTER SPECIAL COUNSEL REPORT: 'THAT IS YOUR JUDGMENT!'

Wall Street Journal reporter Annie Linskey, who co-authored the report with Siobhan Hughes, appeared on "America’s Newsroom" on the heels of the debate to defend her work.

"What we’ve seen in the last few days, is the reporting that we did was vindicated," Linskey told Fox News host Dana Perino.

"The story was a very difficult story to write," she continued. "We spent months working on it… we had a very high bar."

Linskey encouraged viewers to read the story "carefully," and Perino said the report was "the best kept secret in Washington."

"Pelosi believed Biden's advisers were misleading him, showing him rosy poll numbers. She'd never been impressed by them; in her mind, they were an old boys' club who talked only to themselves," Whipple wrote.

The book also details how the president felt "betrayed" by Pelosi after she helped push him out of the race.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS DESCRIBED BIDEN AS 'HEARTBREAKING UP CLOSE' DURING CRUCIAL POST-DEBATE INTERVIEW: BOOK

Whipple said in an interview with Politico about his book that many of Biden's closest aides were in a "fog of delusion" about the former president, and calling it a "cover-up" did not go far enough.

"I have fresh reporting on an hour-by-hour, day-by-day basis of Biden’s final days, and obviously his decline is a major part of the story," Whipple told Politico on Sunday. "I happen to think that to call it a ‘cover-up’ is simplistic. I think it was stranger and way more troubling than that. Biden’s inner circle, his closest advisers, many of them were in a fog of delusion and denial. They believed what they wanted to believe."

The Wall Street Journal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.