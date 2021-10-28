Pelosi ignores reporters' questions on whether House would vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ignored reporters questions on whether the House would vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday.

During her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, Pelosi was leaving the podium as reporters began shouting questions about a possible vote on the infrastructure legislation. Pelosi stopped and turned back around towards the podium. It appeared she was going to address reporters questions but she instead forgot her mask and continued to walk away. Reporters continued to ask about a possible vote today.

Reporters commented on Twitter about Pelosi clearly hearing their questions but deliberately chose to ignore them.

"Pelosi just left without taking questions from reporters on her way in or out. In fact, she said nothing at all," Los Angeles Times reporter Nolan McCaskill tweeted .

Washington Post video editor J.M. Rieger wrote, "Pelosi ignores four different questions from reporters about whether the House will vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill today."

"As she was finishing, walking away, I asked Pelosi multiple times if she would hold the infrastructure vote today. She returned for her mask, heard me (and then other reporters) clearly and declined to respond," PBS correspondent Lisa Desjardins said.

Pelosi ignoring reporters comes after she declared earlier Thursday that the House would vote on the infrastructure bill that day due to the legislative text of President Biden's Build Back Better plan being released. However, several progressive lawmakers appear to be unsatisfied with the legislative text because of it having to be trimmed down due to opposition from Democrat Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Ariz., and Joe Manchin, W.Va.

For the past several weeks, Democrats have been fighting amongst themselves over the cost of the multi-trillion social spending bill. On Thursday, legislative text for the spending bill was released, with the 1684-page bill, costing $1,750,000,000,000. With the text of the legislation being released, Pelosi hoped that progressive members of her caucus would now vote for the separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Pelosi appeared optimistic about a vote coming soon in a letter on Wednesday.

"As we have insisted, we are close to agreement on the priorities and the topline of the legislation, which can and must pass the House and Senate," Pelosi wrote. "At the same time, we are facing a crucial deadline for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework to pass."

President Biden also declined to answer questions regarding the social spending bill before departing for Europe.