Democrats release text of massive social spending bill

Democrats have released the text of their massive social spending bill, outlining many of the priorities of President Biden's "Build Back Better" plan.

The 1684-page bill, released Thursday, comes just one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., signaled optimism that various factions of the Democratic caucus were close to reaching a deal on the legislation.

"As we have insisted, we are close to agreement on the priorities and the topline of the legislation, which can and must pass the House and Senate," Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats Wednesday. "At the same time, we are facing a crucial deadline for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework to pass."

Pelosi expressed more optimism after the release of the bill, which comes in at a price tag of roughly $1,750,000,000,000, comparing it to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal.

"It's remarkable in that it's a big vision, bigger vision than we've seen in a very long time, maybe dating back to President Franklin Roosevelt and the New Deal," Pelosi said of the bill in a pitch to progressives.

The release of the bill also comes as Biden made an appearance Thursday on Capitol Hill, looking to unite Democrats behind his agenda after some of the party's more progressive members threatened a "no" vote if they first didn't see the text of the spending bill.

"It’s a good day," Biden told reporters at the Capitol after delaying his departure for Europe in order to meet with Democratic lawmakers.

Asked if he thought Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., would support the legislation, Biden expressed optimism.

"Everybody’s on board. You’re on board, aren’t you?" Biden responded.

But it is still not clear if many in the progressive wing of the party are on board with the bill after holding up a vote on infrastructure legislation until they could see it. Sanders has said that the legislation has some "major gaps in it," arguing that House members should have time to read the text and "know that 50 US senators are supporting" it.

Pelosi is nevertheless charging forward in an attempt to get the legislation passed, saying she wants to get the bill passed Thursday.

Moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is also withholding support until he sees the text of the bill.