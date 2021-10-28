Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Biden takes no questions on reconciliation speech before jetting off on European trip: 'I'll see you in Rome'

Kayleigh McEnany: 'A faux victory lap on the domestic front before heading overseas'

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
close
Media top headlines October 28 Video

Media top headlines October 28

In media news today, a former ESPN reporter tells Tucker Carlson about leaving her job over the company's vaccine mandate, a CNN reporter attempts to clean up Terry McAuliffe's education comments, and The Washington Post calls for answers on Wuhan lab research

President Biden gave an address on the state the Democrats' reconciliation bill and what it will mean for the U.S. economy from the White House Thursday, and once again did not take any questions from the press.

Biden revealed a new framework for the reconciliation bill and shared his hope to quickly pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill. However, several progressives, including House Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., are refusing to support the bill until they get a vote on Build Back Better, a multitrillion dollar social spending package being held up by the party's moderates.

"I'm pleased to announce that after months of tough and thoughtful negotiations, I think we have an historic -- I know we have a historic economic framework," Biden said.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal during a speech from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal during a speech from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

BIDEN RECONCILIATION FRAMEWORK COSTS $1.75T, INCLUDES $1.995 TRILLION IN TAX HIKES, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

But in what has appeared to become his new presidential tradition, Biden left without taking questions, this time not only walking off stage but jetting off for his weeklong European trip to attend the G20 summit and the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

"I'll see you in Rome," the president told waiting reporters. 

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks with reporters after a meeting of the progressive House Democrats on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks with reporters after a meeting of the progressive House Democrats on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The hosts of "Outnumbered" sounded off on Biden's behavior.

"A faux victory lap on the domestic front before heading overseas," is how co-host Kayleigh McEnany described it.

Biden takes no questions after speaking on spending bill push Video

BIDEN PITCHES $1.75 RECONCILIATION BILL FRAMEWORK AS ‘HISTORIC’ WITH PROGRESSIVES STILL NOT ON BOARD

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal as Vice President Kamala Harris stands by in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal as Vice President Kamala Harris stands by in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

And his critics are keeping tabs. Biden has previously walked away from an inquisitive press following addresses on the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, a poor September jobs report, and the supply chain crisis.

"Yet again, Biden refused to answer questions from reporters during his press conference," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., tweeted. "What are you afraid of? Your Far Left Socialist agenda?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's last press conference was on July 15.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.