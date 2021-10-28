Biden takes no questions on reconciliation speech before jetting off on European trip: 'I'll see you in Rome'

President Biden gave an address on the state the Democrats' reconciliation bill and what it will mean for the U.S. economy from the White House Thursday, and once again did not take any questions from the press.

Biden revealed a new framework for the reconciliation bill and shared his hope to quickly pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill. However, several progressives, including House Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., are refusing to support the bill until they get a vote on Build Back Better, a multitrillion dollar social spending package being held up by the party's moderates.

"I'm pleased to announce that after months of tough and thoughtful negotiations, I think we have an historic -- I know we have a historic economic framework," Biden said.

But in what has appeared to become his new presidential tradition, Biden left without taking questions, this time not only walking off stage but jetting off for his weeklong European trip to attend the G20 summit and the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

"I'll see you in Rome," the president told waiting reporters.

The hosts of "Outnumbered" sounded off on Biden's behavior.

"A faux victory lap on the domestic front before heading overseas," is how co-host Kayleigh McEnany described it.

And his critics are keeping tabs. Biden has previously walked away from an inquisitive press following addresses on the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, a poor September jobs report, and the supply chain crisis.

"Yet again, Biden refused to answer questions from reporters during his press conference," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., tweeted. "What are you afraid of? Your Far Left Socialist agenda?"

Biden's last press conference was on July 15.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.