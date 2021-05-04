PBS knocked for naming 'activist' reporter Yamiche Alcindor as host of 'Washington Week'

Yamiche Alcindor announced Tuesday that she is going to take the reins from Robert Acosta as the host of PBS's "Washington Week," but critics pointed out that the liberal reporter has acted more like an activist and less like a moderator in recent years.

National Review Senior Writer Dan McLaughlin told PBS that they've done viewers a disservice by hiring an "activist" as the host of a show they describe as a mix of "depth, balance and civil discourse."

He was among the many social media users digging up examples to argue that Alcindor doesn't meet the show's qualifications.

Alcindor, the current White House correspondent for "PBS NewsHour," was ripped this year for gushing over President Biden in his first solo press conference as a "moral, decent man" when asking a question about the border crisis. Critics called her out as "far-left" at the time.

"You've said over and over again that immigrants shouldn't come to this country right now...That message is not being received," Alcindor framed the question. "Instead, the perception of you that got you elected as a moral, decent man is the reason a lot of immigrants are coming to this country and are trusting you with unaccompanied minors."

Alcindor also praised him for his first address to a joint session of Congress last week, and has been known to use anonymous sources to push pro-Biden talking points.

Other frustrated users argued that now is a better time than ever to "Defund PBS" after the Alcindor announcement.

But in a statement about the promotion, WETA explained why they believe Alcindor is right for the role, calling her a "respected" journalist who continually practices professionalism.

"Yamiche is the right person at the right time for this role," said Sharon Percy Rockefeller, president and CEO of WETA. "One of the most respected voices in journalism today, Yamiche is known for her command of public-policy issues and her intrepid work as a member of the White House press corps. With composure and tenacity, she has covered some of the most momentous political stories of our time, continually demonstrating the highest standards of journalism."

The most well-known host of "Washington Week" is largely considered to be the late Gwen Ifill, who hosted the program from 1999 until her death in 2016.