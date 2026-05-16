'Pawn Stars' icon Rick Harrison says Trump tax policies change everything for small businesses

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"Pawn Stars" personality Rick Harrison told Fox News that workers at his Las Vegas businesses are seeing "astronomical" boosts to their tax returns thanks to President Donald Trump’s small business tax policies.

Appearing on "Saturday in America," Harrison told Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany that policies like tax-free overtime and equipment write-offs have injected a major boost into Nevada’s economy.

"I’ve had at least 10 employees tell me that their tax return was kind of, you know, they considered it astronomical. It was, like, twice what it normally is, and it just helps out," Harrison said on Fox News.

Harrison, famous for running the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop featured on the hit television series "Pawn Stars," also owns a restaurant and bar in Las Vegas, employing about 80 workers overall.

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He noted that things like full equipment depreciation, tax-free overtime and the up to $25,000 exemption on tips have increased employee take-home pay while incentivizing business owners to ramp up spending.

"The full depreciation on equipment is a godsend to so many businesses," Harrison noted.

He stressed the impact of Trump's "No Tax on Tips" policy, describing it as a game-changer for Sin City's service workers.

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"There's no tax on the first $25,000 in tips, which is really, really huge," Harrison said. "There is a lot of single moms and things like that that are service workers, and that just — it changes everything — the no tax on tips, especially in Nevada."

The reality star spoke on May 4 at a small business summit at the White House and noted the difference between the Trump and Biden administrations.

"The last guy in office, all we heard was that we were the evil people, we were the bad people, everything else like that, we don't pay our fair share," Harrison said.

It comes as Las Vegas undergoes a shift of its own amid declining tourism.

Despite hardships hitting the popular destination, Harrison previously told Fox News Digital his store experienced record-breaking months in January and February.

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"You give customers what they want, and they return," he said in an April interview with Fox News Digital. "A lot of the hotels on the Strip... they're not hospitals where you have to go to them. There's choices out there, so they're changing their pricing around."

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"I don't have crazy prices, and that's what [some of the other] casinos need to do," he added. "Some casinos have always been doing that, and that is why they are doing well."

Fox News Digital's Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this report.