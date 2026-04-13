DoorDash driver hails key Trump policy after delivering McDonald's to White House: 'I'm going to enjoy it'

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Sharron Simmons, the first DoorDash employee to ever deliver a meal to the White House, said she hopes that the benefits she’s reaping from President Donald Trump's no-tax-on-tips policy will extend past its current 2028 lifespan.

"Well, obviously, we would like for it to continue, but I'm going to enjoy it while I've got it. And, you know, it's not for me to decide that," she told Fox News Digital during a Monday interview shortly after delivering a McDonald's order to Trump.

Overall, Simmons says she believes she’s taking home more than $11,000 in extra income.

"I figure that I'm probably going to be saving about $3,000 to $4,000," Simmons said.

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Simmons’ story is one of the many ways the White House has attempted to highlight its work through Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, the president’s signature tax and border security package.

Alongside tax breaks for tips, that bill also temporarily eliminated tax obligations for overtime pay, increased the senior deduction to $12,000 and upped the child tax credit by $200 per child.

WATCH IT: SPEAKER JOHNSON HEARDS FROM UBER DRIVER ON ‘NO TAX ON TIPS’ BENEFIT: ‘BIG DIFFERENCE’

Critics of the package have argued that the tax breaks are cutting down the country’s revenue and contributing to the national deficit, while its supporters contend it will grow the economy by putting more back in the hands of consumers.

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Simmons originally joined DoorDash as a way to generate a little extra revenue on the side, stating that she began her partnership with DoorDash because of its flexibility after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've been doing DoorDash since 2022. And I just got into it because it was something that after COVID and everything, I didn't have to go into an office. And I kind of felt like by doing this, I would be able to help other people," Simmons explained.

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Despite the future uncertainty of the policy’s current timeline, Simmons said she would focus on the present moment.

"[In] younger years, I didn't feel like my voice could be heard. And I feel now like we are heard," Simmons said.