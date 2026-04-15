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Administration

Millions tap Trump tax cuts this filing season as refunds top $3,400

Treasury data shows filers who used Trump tax law provisions saw average cuts topping $800

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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More than 53 million tax filers used at least one of President Donald Trump’s signature tax breaks this filing season, as the average refund climbed above $3,400, according to Treasury Department data released on Tax Day.

The figures mark the first filing season since the Republican-backed "Working Families Tax Cuts" were passed in July 2025 and implemented by the IRS, with Trump administration officials touting broad uptake and increased tax relief.

Wednesday is the deadline to file taxes for the 2025 earning year, and the president promised the "largest tax refund season in U.S. history" thanks to his One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

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President Donald Trump signing legislation at the White House during Independence Day event

President Donald Trump signs sweeping spending and tax legislation, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," during a picnic with military families at the White House on July 4, 2025. (Reuters/Ken Cedeno)

As of April 14, the average refund rose 11% compared to the previous filing season, Trump's Treasury Department claims. Filers who used at least one of the new provisions saw an average tax cut of about $800, the new report found.

The data points to widespread use of several provisions in the new law.

About 25 million filers claimed a deduction for overtime pay, while roughly 6 million claimed a tax break on tips. An estimated 30 million seniors took advantage of an enhanced deduction, and approximately 34 million families claimed an expanded child tax credit.

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Another 105 million filers used the expanded standard deduction, while about 1 million deducted interest on car loans for new American-made vehicles.

Treasury also said more than 5 million "Trump Accounts" have been opened, including about 1.2 million eligible for a $1,000 pilot program contribution.

The accounts, created under President Donald Trump’s sweeping One Big Beautiful Bill Act, are government-backed investment funds for children designed to grow over time.

They function similarly to traditional long-term investment vehicles, but with rules tailored to protect young savers.

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A man walking into a building with Internal Revenue Service lettering on the facade

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the results show the administration’s tax policy is delivering meaningful relief to workers and families.

"Under President Trump, we uphold the foundational principle that hardworking Americans should be rewarded, not punished with tax hikes," Bessent said in a statement included in the data release.

He touted that taxpayers are "keeping more of what they earn and seeing their paychecks go further."

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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