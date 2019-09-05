Paul Manafort and wife spotted in resurfaced clip from 1990s TV game show

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has popped up in a place nobody would have expected -- a 1990s TV game show.

Resurfaced footage from the Nickelodeon show "What Would You Do?", shows Manafort and his wife, Kathleen, taking part in the fun. The clip, which was first uncovered as part of a Reddit thread, shows Kathy weighing her purse, eventually unloading as much from it as she could as part of a contest.

Host Marc Summers then picked up Manafort's wallet, which had been in the purse, and joked about the number of credit cards he had. "How many American Express cards does one person need?" the host asked before the camera panned to show Manafort laughing in the audience.

Kathy Manafort ultimately won the challenge.

Paul Manafort was sentenced earlier this year to 47 months in prison after a federal jury in Virginia convicted him of eight counts of bank and tax fraud last year.

Manafort’s conviction made him the first campaign associate of President Trump found guilty by a jury as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-running Russia probe.

Manafort had been the subject of an investigation over his dealings in Ukraine several years ago -- he didn’t file as a foreign agent until June 2017. But Mueller incorporated that investigation into his probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and alleged collusion with Trump associates.

Manafort was convicted on multiple counts of financial fraud in connection with his Ukraine work, and is in prison. In November, Mueller accused Manafort of lying on multiple topics since his plea deal, thus violating that agreement.