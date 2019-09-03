Ted Cruz, Alyssa Milano agree to meet, discuss gun violence after Odessa shooting

It appears that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz will meet with liberal actress Alyssa Milano to discuss gun violence after the two of them feuded on Twitter following last weekend's deadly gun rampage in Odessa.

The clash began on Sunday. That's when Milano responded to state Rep. Matt Shaefer's suggestion that owning a gun is a "God-given right," asking the Republican legislator, "Can someone cite which passage of the Bible God states it is a god-given right to own a gun?"

Cruz called it an "excellent" question and began by pointing to the "right to Life & the right to Liberty" and went on to cite a Bible verse.

"The right to self-defense is recognized repeatedly in the Bible," Cruz wrote, for example, "Exodus 22:2: 'If a thief is caught breaking in at night & is struck a fatal blow, the defender is not guilty of bloodshed.' (Note, though, Verse 3 says it IS murder if during daylight (ie, not self-defense)."

Pointing to the "unalienable rights" of "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" within the Declaration of Independence, Cruz said it is "for that reason that the Second Amendment safeguards the right to keep and bear arms.

"Playing politics w/ these deranged crimes — and trying to use them as an excuse to violate the constl [sic] rights of law-abiding citizens — won’t make anybody safer," Cruz concluded in a Twitter thread. "Forcible gun confiscation (as some 2020 Dems urge) won’t prevent mass-murders. But it would weaken our self-defense."

On Monday, Milano floated the idea of meeting with the Texas senator to discuss the "gun issue," among other topics, noting that she would be in Washington next week.

"I’d love to come in and meet with you on the gun issue and many other issues that include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness... We can live-stream the meeting so the American people can hear your bulls--- 1st hand," Milano wrote, adding she'd like to talk about 1 Peter 4:8, which says: "Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins."

Cruz accepted the offer.

"I’d be happy to sit down & visit next week about uniting to stop gun violence & about the Constitution," Cruz responded. "If we can have a civil & positive conversation -- in the spirit of 1 Peter 4:8 as you suggest -- despite our political differences, that might help resolve the discord in our Nation."

Fox News' Caleb Parke contributed to this report.