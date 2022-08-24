Pataki: 'Governor Abbott is doing what is exactly right' by bussing illegal migrants to sanctuary cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former governor of New York and 2016 GOP presidential candidate George Pataki commended Texas Governor Abbott for his stance on illegal immigration and sending migrants to New York City on "The Story" Wednesday.

GEORGE PATAKI: We're a sanctuary city. We welcome illegals unless they come. And then all of a sudden, my God, what are we going to do?

And, you know, I think Governor Abbott's doing what is exactly right, calling attention to the problem, showing the hypocrisy of cities like Washington and New York that are so open about how they love illegal immigrants until they actually show up.

So it's finally the chickens coming home to roost. We should be down in Washington every minute calling on the Biden administration to stop this inhumane policy.

People are dying, trying to cross the border, drugs and criminals are coming across, you know, and there are terrorists. There are people coming here intentionally to harm America, crossing that border.

And I fear over the next couple of years what that could mean to a city like New York.



