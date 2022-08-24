5 more migrant buses from Texas arrive in NYC as Abbott calls out Adams' 'hypocrisy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five more buses arrived in New York City from Texas Wednesday, the most buses in one day to reach the Big Apple.

The new buses are only the latest to make the trip — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,000 migrants to New York since Aug. 5, his office has said.

Abbott began sending migrants out of his state to liberal cities like New York and Washington, D.C., thousands of miles from the U.S.-Mexico border as a way to bring attention to the migrant crisis affecting his state.

Abbott called out Adams' "hypocrisy" in a Wednesday New York Post op-ed, saying the mayor "likes to pat himself on the back for welcoming migrants with open arms to his sanctuary city. That is, until he actually has to follow through on those lofty promises."

"Adams talked the talk about being a sanctuary city — welcoming illegal immigrants into the Big Apple with warm hospitality," Abbott wrote. "Talk is cheap. When pressed into fulfilling such ill-considered policies, he wants to condemn anyone who is pressing him to walk the walk."

Abbott is not the only one in support of the stunt. Texas mayors and lawmakers have laughed off complaints from major cities, pointing to years and years of dealing with the crisis on their own.

"You see New York, you see Washington kind of drowning with a few buses," McAllen, Texas Mayor Javier Villalobos told Fox News. "We used to get over a thousand-something people a day."

"The city of McAllen was able to deal with thousands of immigrants a day," Villalobos said. "I think they can handle a few hundred."

At a press conference after a previous bus of migrants arrived, Adams threatened to take a busload of New Yorkers to Texas to door knock and help get Abbott out of office for the "good of America," before then calling for more federal funding to address the influx of migrants to the Big Apple sanctuary city.

"This is horrific when you think about what the governor is doing," Adams said.

Abbott has invited Adams to the border to witness the immigration crisis in-person, but Adams has declined.

In Washington, DC, meanwhile, Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton is asking for an additional $50 million for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program to handle the migrant influx from Texas and Arizona.