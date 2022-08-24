Police arrest 5 for attempting to smuggle people across US border on jet skis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police arrested five people in Port Huron, Michigan, after they allegedly attempted to illegally migrate into the U.S. from Canada on a jet ski.

Border patrol officials say they saw a jet ski cross over the St. Clair River into the U.S. with three people on board on Saturday. The driver then dropped off two people near Port Huron before making a return trip to bring two more.

The first two passengers were picked up soon after the trip over the river. Authorities followed the vehicle and stopped it, arresting all three occupants. The driver was a 39-year-old U.S. citizen, while the two passengers were 34- and 35-year-old males from Brazil, according to Fox 2.

The jet ski soon returned carrying two more individuals, a 47-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, also from Brazil. Border officers arrested both.

"This is a testament to how federal and international partnerships are vital in our border security mission," Marc Sledge, Director of the Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch, said in a statement. "Our agents perform an extraordinary job out there ... each and every day to protect America."

The arrests were at least the second time this month that border patrol officers have stopped illegal entry attempts on the St. Clair River.

While not nearly as active as the U.S-Mexico border, there are still frequent attempts to cross the U.S.-Canada border illegally.