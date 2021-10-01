Pat Robertson announces he's stepping down as host of 'The 700 Club'

Pat Robertson, the iconic televangelist who founded the Christian Broadcasting Network, is stepping down as the daily host of the long-running flagship program "The 700 Club."

"Today's show will be my final as host of The 700 Club," the 91-year-old Robertson said on the 60th anniversary of the network, "My replacement will be my very capable son, Gordon, who will take over as full-time host of the program."

Beginning in October, Robertson will be appearing on "The 700 Club" on a monthly basis to answer viewer emails.

According to CBN News, Robertson will continue to make other on-air appearances but will also be teaching at Regent University, the Christian institution he founded in 1977.

"Robertson looks forward to devoting his energy and experience full-time to helping train and equip members of the 11,000-strong student body of Regent University as they are preparing to become ‘Christian Leaders to Change the World,'" CBN News wrote.

"'Good and faithful' doesn't even begin to describe my father's service to CBN for 60 years. His legacy and the example of his prayer life will continue to lead The 700 Club in the years to come," son Gordon Robertson stated. "And the best part is, he is just going across the street to Regent University and will be on The 700 Club regularly in the future."

Robertson's colleagues and others commemorated the announcement.

"I love you, Granddaddy, and I am so proud of all you've accomplished throughout this amazing 60 years!" CBN News correspondent and granddaughter Abigail Robertson tweeted.

"Today, my dear friend Pat Robertson announced he’s stepping down from co-hosting ⁦@700club after 60 amazing years! So grateful to have had the honor to co-host with him these last 8 years. God bless you Pat! You made it fun!" CBN's Wendy Griffith wrote.

"What a run!" CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe reacted.

"Congratulations to the 700 Club reaching this milestone. Happy Retirement to Pat Robertson a true TV broadcasting pioneer," GOP spokesperson Paris Dennard tweeted.

Robertson had hosted "The 700 Club" since 1966. His son had been serving as the show's co-host and executive producer as well as the CEO of CBN.