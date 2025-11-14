Pastor Greg Laurie launches crusade at campus where Charlie Kirk was killed, wants to bring hope from tragedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Christian evangelism event expected to draw 10,000 people will take place Sunday at the same Utah university where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed two months ago.

Pastor Greg Laurie, founder of Harvest Crusades and senior pastor of Harvest Church in Southern California, is hosting the one-day event, "Hope for America," at Utah Valley University at 6 p.m. MT. Tickets are sold out, but the event will be streamed live online for free.

Laurie said holding the revival at the same campus where tragedy struck was intentional.

"This community has experienced unimaginable tragedy, and we believe the message of hope found in Jesus Christ is exactly what’s needed right now," Laurie told Fox News Digital. "Out of tragedy, God can bring healing, unity, and revival. Our prayer is that this event will remind people that evil does not have the last word; Christ does."

Harvest Church says it has reached millions through its large-scale evangelism events over the past 35 years. Laurie said Harvest had been working with local churches in Salt Lake City for two years to bring an event to the area, but Kirk’s death accelerated those plans.

"When we heard of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, we immediately reached out to pastors in Utah to ask how we could support them," Laurie recalled. "They said, ‘Come sooner. Our community is hurting.’"

According to Laurie, they planned the event in just six weeks — a record time compared with the usual yearlong preparation process.

"But there’s an urgency right now, and we believe the message of the gospel is the answer," Laurie said.

Kirk, a devout Christian and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed Sept. 10 on the Utah campus while hosting a campus tour for the conservative student organization.

In the weeks following his assassination, Bible sales jumped 36%, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal, after a reported 22% boom in sales in 2024.

Some faith leaders have also reported a surge in church attendance.

Laurie said he’s noticed a growing "openness to spiritual things" among young adults, who he believes are increasingly disillusioned with secular culture.

"They’re looking for truth, authenticity, and hope that lasts," he said. "At Harvest, we’re watching students, young adults, and entire families respond to the gospel in record numbers."

Laurie added that his prayer is for the upcoming event to "add fuel to the fire" of what he described as a spiritual awakening across the country.

He hopes Christians will be inspired and challenged to carry on Kirk's legacy of living a "fearless" faith.

"It was Jim Elliot who said, 'I seek not a long life, but a full one, like you, Lord Jesus,'" Laurie said, quoting the famous missionary who was killed while attempting to evangelize to an indigenous tribe in Ecuador in 1956.

"Charlie Kirk’s life was an example of a full life. It’s also a challenge to Christians today, especially young Christians, to live a life of bold, fearless, faith. Charlie lived and died for that kind of faith," he continued.

He shared one of Kirk's comments about his faith: "[Kirk] once said, 'I’m nothing without Jesus. I’m a sinner. I fall incredibly short of the glory of God. We all do. I gave my life to the Lord… and everything I do incorporates Jesus Christ. I want to be remembered for courage for my faith. The most important thing is my faith.'"

"That’s the baton in our hands now," Laurie said. "When Charlie held a microphone, he was handing us the torch."

Christian singers Chris Tomlin and Phil Wickham are slated to lead worship at the Sunday evening event. Both musicians performed at Kirk's funeral in September.

"We're going to go to that place of darkness, and we're going to turn on the radiant light of Jesus Christ and proclaim the gospel that Charlie believed," Laurie also said of the event. "What was meant for evil will be turned to good."